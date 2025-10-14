"Keep smiling. Keep shining": Farhan Akhtar wishes sister Zoya on her birthday with adorable post

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], October 14 : Bollywood actor and filmmaker Farhan Akhtar wished his sister, director Zoya Akhtar, with a heartfelt and adorable birthday wish.

Taking to his Instagram, he shared a picture with her and wrote in the caption, "Happy birthday Zo. Keep smiling. Keep shining. Security main sambhaal loonga .. love ya."

Zoya and Farhan are the children of lyricist Javed Akhtar and screenwriter Honey Irani.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Zoya is known for her projects like 'Luck By Chance', 'Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara', 'Dil Dhadakne Do', 'Gully Boy', among others. She also directed the live-action feature film adaptation of The Archies, which was released on Netflix on 7 December 2023. The film stars Agastya Nanda, Khushi Kapoor, Suhana Khan, Vedang Raina, Mihir Ahuja, Aditi Saigal and Yuvraj Menda as Archie Andrews, Betty Cooper, Veronica Lodge, Reggie Mantle, Jughead Jones, Ethel Muggs and Dilton Doiley, respectively.

On the other hand, Farhan is gearing up for the war drama '120 Bahadur'. In September, the second teaser for the film was unveiled. The makers took to their Instagram account to share the teaser.

The two-minute-10-second teaser begins with the immortal song 'Ae Mere Watan Ke Logon,' written by Kavi Pradeep and composed by C. Ramchandra. The track, performed live by Lata Mangeshkar in 1963 as a tribute to the soldiers of the 1962 war, has remained one of India's most powerful patriotic songs to date.

The first teaser for the film was unveiled in August, giving fans a gripping glimpse into the 1962 Indo-China war. Actor Raashii Khanna will make a special appearance opposite Farhan.

The film was first announced in September 2024, with Farhan unveiling his look as Maj. Shaitan Singh.

The project is billed as a tribute to the indomitable spirit of the Indian Armed Forces.

Based on the Battle of Rezang La during the India-China war, 120 Bahadur features Farhan Akhtar as Major Shaitan Singh Bhati, Param Vir Chakra awardee, who led the 13 Kumaon Regiment in their brave stand against overwhelming Chinese forces in 1962.

120 Bahadur is directed by Razneesh "Razy" Ghai and produced by Ritesh Sidhwani, Farhan Akhtar (Excel Entertainment), and Amit Chandrra (Trigger Happy Studios). The film is scheduled to release in cinemas on November 21.

