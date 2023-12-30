"Keeper for Life": Rubina Dilaik to her close friend Keerti Kelkar

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], December 30 : Actor Rubina Dilaik penned down an emotional message for her dear bestie, Keerti Kelkar, on Saturday, calling her "keeper for life," someone you want to be with for the rest of your life.

Taking to Instagram, Rubina shared a picture with Keerti and wrote, "Appreciation Post : A friend who Exactly knows when you need that cup of Coffee and her company to boost your Life, is a keeper for Life [?]... @keertikelkar "

Rubina and Keerti have been friends for a long time now. Keerti, wife of actor Sharad Kelkar, is also an actor.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Rubina Dilaik (@rubinadilaik)

Meanwhile, Rubina is currently enjoying the motherhood phase. She and Abhinav Shukla were recently blessed with twin girls.

On Wednesday, the new parents shared their first-ever family photo as they arranged a small puja ceremony to mark one month of their daughters' birth.

Sharing the same, the couple wrote, "Excited and extremely happy to share that our daughters, Jeeva and Edhaa are one month old Today Universe blessed us on the auspicious day of Gurpurab ! Send in your wishes For our angels (sic)."

The couple has named their little ones Jeeva and Edhaa.

In November, Rubina Dilaik shared a major update about her pregnancy. The actor, in her podcast series, 'Kisi Ne Bataya Nahi: The Mamacado Show', made some happy revelations about her pregnancy journey.

"Today's episode is dedicated to all the mothers who are carrying more than one baby. This is a dedicated episode to all the moms out there who have faced or are facing the challenges of carrying twins, triplets or any multiple pregnancies. I wish to share with you, we are expecting twins," she said.

Abhinav and Rubina became the talk of the town with their stint on 'Bigg Boss 14'.

The two had revealed on the show that they were on the verge of getting a divorce when they decided to give their relationship a chance and entered the 14th season of 'Bigg Boss'. Their innings on the show helped them resolve their differences and they later came out as a happily married couple.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor