Keerthy Suresh and Antony Thattil celebrate 15 years of togetherness

Mumbai, Nov 27 Actress Keerthy Suresh has confirmed her long-term relationship with Antony Thattil.

On Wednesday, the actress took to her Instagram handle and shared her first-ever picture with Antony alongside a heartfelt note. Sharing the photo, the actress wrote in the caption, “15 years and counting It has always been..AntoNY x KEerthy ( Iykyk).”

In the photo, taken during Diwali, Antony Thattil is seen holding up a firecracker, lighting it as he raised it high. Keerthy stood beside him, her hand resting on his shoulder, as both of them gazed at the sky with their backs to the camera.

Reacting to the post, actress Hansika Motwani dropped a heart emoji. Trisha Krishnan posted red heart emojis. Malavika Mohanan commented, “Also I had no idea this was the origin story of NYKE’s name. Finalllyyyyy! Love you both!” Raashii Khanna said, “We know now! Haha.. congratulations love.”

Even fans flocked to the comments section to congratulate the couple. One fan said, “Congratulations and best wishes mam.” Another said, “Wishing you to being together as #NyKe forever @keerthysureshofficial @ antonythattil.”

Keerthy Suresh’s post comes shortly after several reports claimed the couple will marry on December 11 at a destination wedding in Goa. Preparations are already underway in Goa. Antony, originally from Kochi, Kerala, is the owner of one of the region's leading resort chains.

Reportedly, the duo will get married in an intimate ceremony in the presence of their family and close friends. Last year, the actress made headlines for slamming a publication for calling her friend her boyfriend. She wrote, “Hahaha!! Didn’t have to pull my dear friend, this time! I will reveal the actual mystery man whenever I have to. Take a chill pill until then! PS : Not once got it right (sic).”

For the unversed, Antony Thattil is a businessman with multiple ventures in both Kochi and Dubai.

On the work front, Keerthy is all set to make her Bollywood debut alongside Varun Dhawan in “Baby John.”

