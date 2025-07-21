Keerthy Suresh Kicks Off Kerala Cricket League Season-2 with a Grand Celebration as Co-owner of Trivandrum Royals

The Kerala Cricket League (KCL) Season-2 launched in spectacular style at Nishagandhi Auditorium, filling the capital city with excitement and fervor. The vibrant evening, inaugurated by Kerala Sports Minister V. Abdurahiman, drew a massive turnout of cricket fans, dignitaries, and public figures, setting an energetic tone ahead of the tournament’s official kickoff on August 21.

Adding to the grandeur of the evening was National Award-winning actor Keerthy Suresh, who made a striking appearance as the co-owner of the franchise team Trivandrum Royals. Keerthy owns the team alongside celebrated filmmaker Priyadarshan, bringing together two cinematic icons to champion sports and local talent in their home state. Their joint ownership reflects a strong passion for cricket and a shared commitment to fostering sporting excellence in Kerala.

Keerthy Suresh looked radiant and confident as she graced the event in a chic grey-and-white check pant suit with sleek black linings. Her subtle makeup complemented her look, adding a touch of elegance and professionalism that echoed her growing presence beyond the screen. Her aura throughout the evening was joyful and grounded, expressing how surreal it felt to step into a new role as a sports entrepreneur.

While she continues to be one of the most acclaimed actors in Indian cinema, Keerthy’s latest innings as a cricket team co-owner highlights her dynamic evolution — embracing entrepreneurship and sports leadership with the same dedication that made her a household name in films.