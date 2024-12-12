Keerthy Suresh Marriage: Baby John Actress Ties the Knot With Long-Time Boyfriend s Antony Thattil in Goa

Actor Keerthy Suresh, who is set to make her Bollywood debut with Baby John, has married her boyfriend Antony Thattil in Goa. Keerthy Suresh and Antony Thattil got married according to Iyengar customs. She was seen wearing a yellow and green madisar (a kind of drape) along with a side bun popularly called Aandal Kondai. Check out the pictures here:

Reportedly, Keerthy Suresh and Antony Thattil were high-school sweethearts and have been in a relationship for 15 years.

Keerthy Suresh arrived in Goa for the wedding almost a week back. The couple's wedding invite also went viral on the internet. The wedding invitation read, "It is our great pleasure to inform you that our daughter is getting married on December 12 in an intimate gathering. We hold your blessings in high regard and sincerely hope you will keep them in your thoughts and prayers. We would be grateful if you could shower your blessings upon them as they begin a new chapter of their lives together. With warm regards and lots of love, G Suresh Kumar & Menaka Suresh Kumar Revathy Suresh & Nithin Nair (sic)."On the work front, Keerthy will next be seen in Varun Dhawan-starrer Baby John, which will be released on Christmas. The film, by Kaleesh, is a remake of Thalapathy Vijay's Theri, and also features Wamiqa Gabbi.

