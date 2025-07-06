Keerthy Suresh Wins Over Fans With Her Performance in Satirical Comedy Uppu Kappurambu

Keerthy Suresh’s latest release Uppu Kappurambu premiered on Prime Video on Friday, July 4, and is already winning appreciation for its sharp storytelling and Keerthy’s engaging performance. Directed by Ani I.V. Sasi, the satirical comedy is set in the 1990s and brings a unique blend of humour, nostalgia, and social commentary — with the film revolving around a young woman stepping into power in a patriarchal village system. Audiences have taken to social media to praise the film, particularly highlighting Keerthy’s nuanced acting. “A cleverly written satirical comedy that keeps you entertained throughout, Keerthy Suresh is a delight as Apoorva… it’s Keerthy who truly owns the film.”

#UppuKappurambuOnPrime :⭐⭐⭐



A good comedy film but with a few scenes that are overdosed with forced comedy#KeerthySuresh, #Suhas & all senior actors gave good performances



Felt that Mollywood simplicity throughout maybe because of the director's background#UppuKappurambupic.twitter.com/Rym8KkEe1c — Lakshman Sai Kumar Tumati (@xoxoLakshman) July 4, 2025

#UppuKappuRambu A quirky, fun & emotional with a fresh premise#Suhas & #KeerthySuresh delivers committed performances



Director deserves credit for attempting a fresh One



🎦 is neat & captures the rural setting well



Songs are meaningful & BGM 👍#UppuKappuRambuonPrime — Kondapaturi Bhanu Teja (@BhanuTeja91221) July 4, 2025

Uppu Kappu Rambu on #AmazonPrimeVideo is a fun-filled entertainer!



Can't stop laughing at Keerthy Suresh's acting & expressions.



No other heroine in Indian cinema could nail this role like her!



Overall rating: 3.5/5 🌟#UppuKappuRambuReview#KeerthySuresh#UppuKappuRambupic.twitter.com/VoDICkntwH — satya krishna (@satyakrish9999) July 4, 2025

With Uppu Kappurambu, Keerthy once again proves her ability to carry content-driven cinema with authenticity and charm. As she continues to explore new-age storytelling across industries, Keerthy is also emerging as the next big South import in Bollywood after Nayanthara — backed by filmmaker Atlee She is simultaneously ruling multiple industries with her ambitious 2025 lineup, which includes Akka, the edgy Tamil actioner Revolver Rita, a high-budget Telugu film, and a major pan-India Hindi-projects. With powerful screen presence and versatile choices, Keerthy Suresh is steadily building a cross-industry stardom that’s only growing stronger with each performance