Keerthy Suresh's Telugu film 'Uppu Kappurambu' to be out this July

New Delhi [India], June 16 : Get ready to see actor Keerthy Suresh in an interesting role in the Telugu film titled 'Uppu Kappurambu'.

Directed by Ani. I.V. Sasi and written by Vasanth Maringanti, the film is set in the 1990s. It follows the residents of Chitti Jayapuram, a fictional village in South India's hinterland grappling with an escalating pressure on its burial infrastructure.

Suhas, Babu Mohan, Shatru, and Talluri Rameshwari are also a part of 'Uppu Kappurambu'.

Sharing his experience directing the film,I.V. Sasi in a press note said, " 'Uppu Kappurambu' draws from a world I've long wanted to bring to screen. Set against the quirky and chaotic backdrop of rural life in the '90s, it uses satire and humour to explore how ordinary people navigate extraordinary situations with limited means but an unbreakable spirit. We wanted it to be something that deals with very serious issues in society but in a very silly and cartoonish way. This film is a sincere attempt to blend comedy with meaningful commentary, brought to life by an incredible cast and crew."

The film will be out on Prime Video on July 4.

