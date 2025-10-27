Keerthy Suresh's workout session interrupted by a cute intruder

Chennai, Oct 27 Actress Keerthy Suresh's blissful morning included some fun with her fur baby.

The 'Mahanati' actress took to her Instagram handle and uploaded a video of her performing yoga at her home; however, her pet interrupted her workout session and adorably attacked her with several kisses on the face.

Despite enjoying the moment, Keerthy resumed her session, but her fur baby kept on getting in the way.

Dropping the cute clip on the photo-sharing app, the 'Sarkaru Vaari Paata' actress penned, "Started my day with 0.05 seconds of peace (Laughing with tears and dog emoji) #KandKeny #Throwback @nykeandkeny (sic)."

As she used the hashtag throwback in the post, it is not clear if the clip is new or old.

Keerthy also included the "Senior Pazham" song in the backdrop.

Keerthy celebrated her birthday on October 17 and on Tuesday, penned a gratitude note, thanking everyone who had greeted her on her special day.

She took to her X (Earlier known as Twitter) handle, and shared a handwritten note that read, "Thank you all for the lovely birthday wishes. Your warmth and love truly mean the world to me! Every message, every post, artwork, edit and poster, I've seen them all, and they've made me feel so, so, so special. Wishing you and your family all the love, light and prosperity this Diwali, Happy Diwali! With immense gratitude, Keerthy Suresh (sic)."

Work-wise, Keerthy has "Revolver Rita" lined up for release. Written and directed by JK. Chandru, the much-anticipated project, also features Radhika Sarathkumar, Redin Kingsley, Mime Gopi, Sendrayan, and Super Subbarayan in supporting roles, along with others.

"Revolver Rita" was initially scheduled to be released in the cinema halls on 27 August 2025, but was postponed.

She also has an untitled film with Vijay Deverakonda in her kitty. The drama will be helmed by Ravikiran Kola.

