Keira Knightley says she "was not aware" of Harry Potter boycott before joining audiobook cast

Washington DC [US], October 13 : Actor Keira Knightley recently revealed that she was not aware of the ongoing "boycott" of the Harry Potter universe before agreeing to be part of its upcoming audiobook series.

In September, Deadline reported that Knightley is set to voice Professor Umbridge in Harry Potter: The Full-Cast Audio Editions, produced by Pottermore Publishing and Audible. Knightley has now opened up about the issue, a month after her casting was reported.

"I was not aware of that, no. I'm very sorry," Knightley told a media outlet, as per Deadline, when asked about the boycott. "You know, I think we're all living in a period of time right now where we're all going to have to figure out how to live together, aren't we? And we've all got very different opinions. I hope that we can all find respect."

The backlash against the franchise began after author J.K. Rowling made several comments viewed as anti-trans. The controversy reignited after Rowling supported a UK Supreme Court ruling that prevents trans women from being legally recognised as women, according to Deadline.

As per the publication, more than 400 people from the film and television industry signed a letter calling for stronger action on trans rights in the UK following her remarks.

Among the signatories was actor Paapa Essiedu, who is set to play Professor Snape in HBO Max's upcoming Harry Potter series.

Rowling has previously said she "worked closely" with the show's writers and was involved in pitching the series to Warner Bros. Television. She will also serve as an executive producer through her company, Brontë Film and TV.

According to Deadline, HBO's Chairman and CEO Casey Bloys confirmed her involvement, saying, "She's an executive producer on the show. Her insights are going to be helpful on that."

Speaking about the controversy, Bloys added, "Our priority is what's on the screen. Obviously, the Harry Potter story is incredibly affirmative and positive and about love and self-acceptance. That's our priority what's on screen."

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor