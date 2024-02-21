Keke Palmer recreates song from her parents' wedding

Los Angeles [US], February 21 : American actor and singer Keke Palmer took a trip down memory lane and posted a video of herself singing a song that is close to her heart.

"My mom sang this to my dad at their wedding! I wasn't there, but all growing up as a party trick, he would put my mom on the spot to sing 'their' song," she wrote.

https://www.instagram.com/p/C3lNv7DOmFg/

The video showcased Keke performing her version of Natalie Cole's 1975 classic 'Inseparable.'

Palmer added, "It wasn't until I was an adult that I realized she didn't write the song! That's how well she would sing it!"

The actor admitted that her vocal powers pale in comparison to her mother, Sharon Palmer, but she felt obliged to sing the song while at home with her baby kid.

"Randomly while playing with Leodis in the living room, I just started singing it to him. I guess that's what real love makes you feel," Keke wrote.

In the video, the Disney alum wore an oversized T-shirt with dinosaurs and a black cosy jumper to the impromptu concert.

The Emmy Award winner gave birth to her first kid, son Leodis 'Leo' Andrellton, on February 25, 2023, with her ex-boyfriend, Darius Jackson, as per People.

Once he was born, although the parents hadn't publicly shared his name at the time, Keke told Essence how she and Darius came up with the moniker.

"It gives a Black American storyline. We want it to just be like we're not going for anything too unique. It's not about to be Stone and Sand. It's just like a nice natural [name]."

When the former couple decided to share his name, the Hustlers actor announced it on Instagram.

"Born during Black History Month, with a name to match," she said, in part.

This next weekend, Leo will celebrate his first birthday.

On Christmas Eve, she posted pictures of the two shooting family portraits. Keke Palmer says she 'Wanted to Give Up' during 'difficult' breastfeeding journey, as per People.

"Happy Holidays! From my family to yours," she captioned a trio of pictures on Instagram, adding, "He wouldn't let me tuck his shirt in. And whatever he says goes."

Earlier that day, she shared additional photos of herself and her child from the shoot. "Santa is here and she brought her favourite little helper. Merry Christmas Eve," she wrote.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor