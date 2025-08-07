Kelly Clarkson postpones Las Vegas shows, says " my children's father has been ill "

Washington DC [US], August 7 : Singer Kelly Clarkson postponed the remaining August dates of her Studio Sessions residency at Las Vegas' Caesars Palace after sharing that her ex-husband, Brandon Blackstock, is sick, E! News reported.

"Unfortunately, I need to postpone the remainder of the August Studio Session dates in Las Vegas," Kelly wrote on Instagram, adding, "While I normally keep my personal life private, this past year, my children's father has been ill and at this moment, I need to be fully present for them."

However, she has not shared when the postponed shows will be rescheduled. Ticketmaster already has new dates in 2026 listed on its website.

"I am sincerely sorry to everyone who bought tickets to the shows," added Kelly, who kicked off her residency in July, "and I so appreciate your grace, kindness and understanding," according to E! News.

In July, Kelly Clarkson postponed the opening night of her Las Vegas residency, shortly before the event was meant to kick off.

Taking to her Instagram handle, the singer-songwriter shared the news of her postponement, noting that the performance had been pushed back due to vocal issues."We have been working 24/7 to make Studio Sessions the most intimate and extraordinary experience with and for my incredible fans. I am beyond grateful that you always show up for me and I am devastated to have to postpone tonight and tomorrow's opening at Caesars. The prep and rehearsals have taken a toll on my voice," wrote Clarkson on her Instagram post.

The American Idol winner further wrote, "I want the shows to be perfect for y'all and I need to protect myself from doing serious damage so I am taking this weekend and next week to rest up so that we can deliver what you all deserve. The show is truly incredible. The musicians and singers are outstanding, and I want us all to start out strong."

Kelly apologised when she returned to the stage the following week.

"I know some of y'all had tickets for last weekend's shows," the Kelly Clarkson Show host told the audience July 11 via a video shared on TikTok. "I'm so sorry. We can't help our bodies sometimes. You know, we get sick, and that happens," as per the outlet.

"But thank y'all for showing up," she added. "We are so excited. This is my favorite residency, my favorite show I've ever put together, because I love being in the studio," according to E! News.

Her Las Vegas residency, entitled Kelly Clarkson: Studio Sessions, was announced earlier this year in February. Held at the Colosseum at Caesars Palace, the full residency was set to consist of 18 varying shows lasting through mid-November.

