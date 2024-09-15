Kelly Clarkson speaks out on Beyonce's CMA awards absence

Washington [US], September 15 : Singer Kelly Clarkson expressed her bewilderment over Beyonce's absence from the 2024 CMA Awards nominations, drawing from her own experiences in the country music industry.

Despite Beyonce's album 'Cowboy Carter' achieving significant commercial success, including topping both the Billboard 200 and Top Country Album charts, the album did not secure any nominations for the prestigious awards.

"I kind of find it fascinating," Clarkson remarked regarding Beyonce's snub, adding, "I feel like those songs were everywhere," in an interview, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

Clarkson's comments reflect a broader sentiment among fans and critics who are puzzled by the omission of such a high-profile and successful album.

'Cowboy Carter' not only dominated charts but also saw multiple tracks, including the hit single 'Texas Hold 'Em,' climb to the top of the Billboard Hot 100.

Despite this success, the album's exclusion from CMA consideration has sparked conversations about the challenges of breaking into the country genre.

Clarkson, who has herself navigated the complexities of country music, shared her own struggles.

She recalled being advised during a lunch meeting that she would not be played on country radio unless she left pop music behind entirely.

"I was literally told that to my face at a lunch," Clarkson said, adding, "And I was like, 'OK, no offence, but I'm not ever gonna just pick one,'" in an interview, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

Growing up in Texas, Clarkson has always had a deep connection to country music.

Despite her efforts to integrate country elements into her work, including collaborations on tracks like 'Don't Rush' with Vince Gill and her duet with Jason Aldean on 'Don't You Wanna Stay,' she found the genre to be particularly challenging.

"It just seemed like the door was closed unless I was all-in and had to leave every other genre behind," Clarkson explained, adding, "I don't think people like me, or even Beyonce, are capable of doing that. It's not even a desire or a want, it's just like, we love dabbling."

The singer, who is also the host of 'The Kelly Clarkson Show', emphasized that her personal fulfillment comes from the support of her audience rather than from accolades.

"At the end of the day, I've always kind of learned in this industry, it's not necessarily about the awards, and it's not necessarily about any of that, really. People are showing up, right? You're massive," she said, referring to Beyonce's success.

Despite not receiving CMA nods, Clarkson believes that the true victory lies in the connection artists make with their audiences.

"People are showing up to my concerts, they like hearing the country stuff from me, they like hearing the pop, they like hearing all the different things," she said in an interview, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

"I'm sure they do with her as well. I think the real win there is that you don't even need the award," she added.

The 2024 CMA Awards nominations have also highlighted other prominent artists, with Morgan Wallen leading with seven nominations, followed by Chris Stapleton and Cody Johnson with five each.

Post Malone and Lainey Wilson also received notable recognition, each earning four nominations.

