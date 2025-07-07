Kelly Osbourne gets engaged to Sid Wilson during her dad Ozzy Osbourne's final Black Sabbath show

Washington DC [US], July 7 : TV personality and singer Kelly Osbourne is engaged to Sid Wilson. Wilson, who is a member of the heavy metal band Slipknot, proposed to Kelly during Ozzy Osbourne's final concert with Black Sabbath at England's Villa Park on Saturday, July 5, reported People.

In the video that went viral on social media, Wilson can be seen proposing to her, saying, "Kelly, you know I love you more than anything in the world."

Wilson continued, telling Kelly, "Nothing would make me happier than to spend the rest of my life with you. So, in front of your family and all of our friends, Kelly, will you marry me?," reported People.

In response, Kelly nodded her head and hugged Wilson.

Kelly and Wilson first met in 1999, when Wilson's band was touring with Ozzfest, the music festival founded by her parents.

The couple, who began dating in January 2022, welcomed a son together later that same year.

Kelly later opened up about their relationship in an Instagram post, "After 23 years of friendship I can't believe where we have ended up!" she wrote at the time, adding, "You are my best friend, my soulmate and I am so deeply in love with you Sidney George Wilson."

In May of that same year, the duo announced the big news that they were expecting a baby. "I know that I have been very quiet these past few months, so I thought I would share with you all as to why... I am over the moon to announce that I am going to be a Mumma," she wrote on Instagram at the time. "To say that I am happy does not quite cut it. I am ecstatic!," reported People.

Their son arrived at the end of 2022. During a September 2023 episode of The Osbournes podcast, Kelly opened up about having "fully embraced mom life" and how much she and Wilson adore Sidney. "He's the best thing that ever happened to me. The best, he's lovely," she said of their son. "I just love being a mom, It is everything to me," reported People.

