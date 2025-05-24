Kelly Reichardt's 'The Mastermind' receives 8-minute ovation at Cannes premiere

Cannes [France], May 24 : Kelly Reichardt's latest film, 'The Mastermind', premiered at the Cannes Film Festival to a warm reception, with the audience awarding it an 8-minute standing ovation.

The film, which marks Reichardt's second entry in the Competition section after 'Showing Up' in 2022, tells the story of JB Mooney, an unemployed carpenter turned amateur art thief, played by Josh O'Connor.

Set in 1970s Massachusetts, 'The Mastermind' follows Mooney's life as it unravels after a botched heist.

The film features an ensemble cast, including Alana Haim, John Magaro, Hope Davis, Bill Camp, and Gaby Hoffmann.

Reichardt's direction weaves a narrative that explores themes of identity, morality, and the American Dream.

Early reviews praise the film for its subtlety, humour, and O'Connor's performance, as per Deadline.

According to Deadline, critics note that Reichardt's minimalist style, marked by long takes and sparse dialogue, adds to the film's emotional depth.

The film's period details and cinematography have also been praised for their authenticity and nuance.

Mubi will distribute 'The Mastermind' in select territories, including North America, the UK, and India.

The Match Factory is handling international sales.

