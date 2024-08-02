Kendall Jenner compares her life to Hannah Montana, says handled "very adult things" at "young age"

Washington [US], August 2 : Supermodel Kendall Jenner drew intriguing parallels between her childhood and Miley Cyrus' iconic Disney Channel character, Hannah Montana.

The 28-year-old model recently sat for an interview at a podcast, as per E! News, and discussed the similarities between her own life and that of the beloved TV character, noting that despite the fame, her childhood had its moments of normalcy.

Jenner, who was just 10 years old when her family's reality TV show, 'Keeping Up With the Kardashians,' first aired, reflected on how her life bore resemblance to the double life of Cyrus' character.

"It's a little Hannah Montana-y in a way," Jenner revealed as per E! News.

"I didn't have a disguise, or I didn't have a physical shift," she added.

Despite the public scrutiny, Jenner and her sister Kylie managed to maintain a semblance of normalcy.

"We went to school. We went to school as long as we could. I started home school, 11th and 12th grade," Jenner explained.

She emphasized that their daily routine included attending regular school and nurturing friendships from before the show began.

As per E! News, Jenner also acknowledged the challenges of growing up in the spotlight, noting that both she and Kylie had to handle "very adult things at a really young age."

Nevertheless, she expressed gratitude for her upbringing.

"Overall I am really grateful because I think it could have been a lot worse," Jenner shared.

"I think that Kylie and I, the one thing we had was a lot of stability, a lot of love and a really great support system and really great friends. So it felt like we could remove ourselves a lot of the time and be normal," she added.

In addition to discussing her childhood, Jenner spoke about the influence of her older siblings, Kourtney, Kim, and Khloe Kardashian.

She credited them with providing valuable guidance as she navigated her own path in the limelight.

"There's also an aspect of us being really grateful that we had older siblings that we got to see do things before us and lead us in a way," Jenner noted.

On the topic of her high-profile relationships, including recent reconnections with exes Bad Bunny and Devin Booker, Jenner has emphasized her desire for privacy. "I try find the balance of keeping things private and keeping things sacred," she told to a magazine interview last year, as per E! News.

"I'll go out of my way to do things as privately as possible because I just think that's the healthier way of dealing with relationships anyway," she added.

Recently, Jenner and Bad Bunny were spotted together in Paris, reigniting speculation about their relationship status.

The two were seen attending the same Met Gala after-party and later dined together with Gigi Hadid, as per E! News.

Meanwhile, Jenner and her ex Devin Booker were both present at the Paris Olympics, fueling further rumours with subtle social media posts featuring each other.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor