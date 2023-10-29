Kendall Jenner hosts Halloween party, check out guest list

Washington [US], October 29 : Celebrities stepped out in full costume in Los Angeles as they attended Kendall Jenner's Halloween party, reported People.

The Kardashians star, 27, hosted a Halloween party at the Chateau Marmont on Saturday and the star-studded guest list included Billie Eilish, Channing Tatum and Zoe Kravitz.

Eilish, 21, arrived at the celebration with her buddy Devon Lee Carlson, adorned in a faux shotgun, cowboy hat, and red wig. The 'What Was I Made For?' singer channelled the Wild Wild West for the celebration by dressing in a blue-and-white gingham top, a traditional Western belt and brown slacks.

According to People, Tatum, 43, and Kravitz, 34, recreated Roman Polanksi's 1968 thriller Rosemary's Baby with the Magic Mike actor dressed in a light blue onesie with a bonnet and his girlfriend in a long white nightgown with a knife reminiscent of Mia Farrow's titular character.

Megan Fox,37, wore a mini schoolgirl skirt, blazer, white collared shirt and red tie while carrying a notebook that said 'Death Note', the movie for which they based their costumes. Machine Gun Kelly, in full-face makeup, a black wig and black feathers and an all-black outfit, stepped out in their usual extravagant couples costume style.

Natalia Bryant was also in attendance at Jenner's get-together, and the late Lakers player's oldest daughter dressed in an all-white ballet outfit a la Black Swan. Bryant, 20, wore a full tutu and a feather headpiece in her hair as she recreated Natalie Portman's character from the Oscar-winning film, reported People.

Charli D'Amelio and Landon Barker, who dressed up as Romeo and Juliet, attended Jenner's party on Saturday as a date night. D'Amelio, 19, wore an all-white attire with high block heels and white wings, while Barker, 20, sported a knight-inspired dress with a mesh top and shoulder armour.

Also in attendance at the model's Halloween party an annual event thrown by Jenner, who frequently celebrates both the holiday and her birthday, Nov. 3, in one joint event were Anastasia "Stassie" Karanikolaou and her boyfriend, TikToker Jaden Hossler, who dressed as Fight Club's Marla Singer and the Narrator, reported People.

