Kenneth Branagh hails Tom Cruise as an 'underestimated' actor

Washington [US], April 28 : In a heartfelt tribute to his long-time friend and co-star, actor and director Kenneth Branagh has praised Tom Cruise as an "underestimated" actor, despite the actor's massive success in blockbuster franchises.

Cruise is set to be honoured with the British Film Institute's (BFI) highest honour, the BFI Fellowship, in recognition of his extensive contributions to the film industry, particularly in the UK.

Speaking in an interview, Branagh, who starred alongside Cruise in the 2008 war drama Valkyrie, highlighted the depth Cruise brings to his roles, which is often overshadowed by his high-octane action star image.

"He's an underestimated actor, for whom a golden age of performance beckons," Branagh said, adding that Cruise's impressive body of work in films like 'Mission: Impossible' and 'Top Gun' shows his ability to combine cinematic spectacle with sincere emotional depth, as per Deadline.

While his on-screen career has often revolved around thrilling action roles, Branagh believes that Cruise's true acting talents are often overlooked.

"His range is remarkable, and I believe there is more to come," Branagh continued, emphasising that Cruise's ability to connect with audiences on a deeper level is what sets him apart from other actors in the industry.

Branagh also shared a personal glimpse into Cruise's character off-screen, describing the actor as refreshingly down-to-earth.

"He enjoys quiet evenings in traditional British pubs, where he's respected by locals but doesn't draw unnecessary attention," Branagh revealed, adding, "he finds a quiet corner, enjoys the atmosphere, and is always gracious when he gets spotted."

The BFI Fellowship, which Cruise will receive this year, will be celebrated with a month-long retrospective of his films.

Cruise, who has made significant contributions to the UK film industry over his more than four-decade career, expressed his gratitude for the honour.

"I'm truly honoured. I've been making films in the UK for over 40 years and have no plans to stop," he said.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor