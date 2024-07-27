Kerala: Actors’ body to hold dance & acting classes

Kochi, July 27 The newly elected body of the Association of Malayalam Movie Artistes (AMMA) has decided to hold dance and acting classes for the youth.

“We have decided to hold dance and acting classes for the youth. We have a responsibility towards the future of the youth. We will conduct workshops for those interested in acting and dancing,” said one of the actors associated with the body.

He said that a preliminary selection will be done and those selected will be invited to participate in the workshop that seasoned actors will handle.

“Even if any actor also wishes to learn dancing they too can join these workshops,” the actor said.

The body has also decided to honour the long-standing commitment of the Late AMMA President, Innocent.

“Innocent had committed to the Producers Association that AMMA will join hands with them and hold a stage show which will then be broadcast on a leading Malayalam TV channel,” said the actor.

He said that the proceeds of the show will be shared between the Producers Association and AMMA.

“Producers are facing a tough time and going through a bad phase. So, Innocent had committed to the producers that AMMA would do a stage show to raise funds,” added the star.

All the leading lights of AMMA including Mammootty, Mohanlal, MoS Suresh Gopi and others will be rehearsing for the stage show which will be held next month.

One of the actors told IANS that four days of rehearsals will be held at Kochi and then the show will be staged, which will be telecast by Mazhavil Manorama TV in September during the Onam festival season.

Meanwhile, superstar Mohanlal won a successive third term and was elected unopposed as AMMA President while hugely popular actor Siddique was appointed as the new General Secretary of the body.

