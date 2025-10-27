Kerala all set for road film 'Innocent' release on Nov 7

Thiruvananthapuram Oct 27 The much-anticipated film 'Innocent', starring Althaf Salim in the lead role, has completed production and is set for release on November 7.

The film is being viewed with a lot of interest as it has a string of new faces who have done well in the TV medium.

Most ordinary people live as captives of social systems, often choosing silence over confrontation. Only a rare few dare to react, even at the risk of isolation. Set against this backdrop, 'Innocent' presents thought-provoking themes drawn from everyday life, wrapped in sharp satire and humour.

The film is directed by Satheesh Thanvi, a debutant filmmaker best known for his popular television work, including the hit series Uppum Mulakum.

Produced by Sreeraj A.D. under the banner of Elements of Cinema, the film has Ajay Vasudev, G. Marthandan, and Dixon Poduthas as executive producers.

Satheesh Thanvi, noted for his witty and socially aware storytelling, describes 'Innocent' as a journey that treats a seemingly light subject with humour while subtly pointing a finger at the decaying moral fabric of society.

The story follows Vinod, a young government employee, and his eventful bus journey from Karunagappally to Thiruvananthapuram.

The incidents that unfold during this trip form the crux of the narrative, making 'Innocent' aptly described as a "road movie".

Althaf Salim's portrayal of Vinod promises to be both engaging and entertaining.

Besides Althaf, the film features Jomon Jyothir (of Vaazha fame) and Anarkali Marakkar in key roles.

The cast also includes Aziz Nedumangad, Riyaz Narmakala, Anna Prasad, Jolly Chirayath, Aadinad Shashi, and several newcomers.

The story is by Shihab Karunagappally, who co-wrote the screenplay with Sarji Vijayan and Satheesh Thanvi.

Music is composed by Jay Steller, with eight songs penned by Vinayak Shashikumar.

Cinematography is by Nikhil S. Praveen, editing by Riyas, and art direction by Madhu Raghavan.

Filmed across Kochi, Thiruvananthapuram, Karunagappally, and Attingal, 'Innocent' will be released through Century Films.

