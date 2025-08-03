Kerala Film Policy Conclave Day 1: Discussions on inclusivity, work load, online hate and more take centrestage

Thiruvananthapuram (Kerala) [India], August 3 : In a first-of-its-kind initiative, Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan inaugurated the Kerala Film Policy Conclave in Thiruvananthapuram on Saturday, August 2.

Several leading voices from the Malayalam film industry came forward to take part in the conclave, including superstar Mohanlal.

The first day of the event saw key discussions on the issues in the industry, focused on promoting inclusivity, safety, employment laws, working hours, legal safeguards and much more.

State minister Saji Cherian, who was also present at the event, spoke to the media and shared details about the discussions at the conclave.

Cherian noted that the first day of the Kerala Film Policy Conclave concluded successfully with the participation of many prominent personalities and five panels.

Some of the key issues that were actively discussed during the conclave were on "defined working hours, employment laws, work overload, and job security. There was also a strong suggestion that both male and female representatives must be present in grievance redressal cells. Discussions at the conclave strongly raised the demand for legal safeguards against online hate and cyberattacks. There was also a call to form a state-level jury for selecting films for various film festivals."

Cherian also spoke about a public demand to reduce the cost of food items sold in theatres.

"The entire film industry should not be seen as problematic. The issues we witness are isolated incidents. Once the policy framework is in place, stricter measures will be adopted wherever necessary," he added.

The Kerala Chief Minister also shared an update from the conclave, stating that the initiative marked a significant step in shaping the future of Malayalam cinema.

Speaking at the event, the CM reiterated his thoughts on the 71st National Film Awards, calling out the recognition of Adah Sharma's 'The Kerala Story.'

The film received the Best Director and Best Cinematographer awards.

