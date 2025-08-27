Kerala HC grants anticipatory bail to rapper Vedan in rape case

Kochi, Aug 27 The Kerala High Court on Wednesday granted anticipatory bail to Malayalam rapper Hiran Das Murali, popularly known as Vedan, in a case alleging rape on the false promise of marriage.

The order was delivered by Justice Bechu Kurian Thomas, who clarified that allegations of other crimes against the rapper were not under consideration in this particular petition.

The case was filed by a doctor who alleged that Vedan befriended her through Instagram in 2021, and their relationship grew over time.

She claimed that he promised to marry her and, under that assurance, engaged in physical relations on several occasions in Kozhikode, Kochi, and other places between 2021 and 2023.

The complaint also stated that the two briefly lived together and that she provided him financial support, including funds for his debut album and travel expenses.

Appearing through counsel, the complainant opposed the bail plea, contending that Vedan had similarly deceived other young women.

However, the court noted that each case must be treated independently. Vedan’s counsel argued that the relationship was consensual, initiated after the complainant approached him as a fan, and that the complaint was the result of personal differences.

The police had earlier issued a lookout notice for Vedan, fearing he might attempt to leave the country, as he had been absconding since the case surfaced.

The court had initially granted him interim protection from arrest while reserving its final order on his plea.

This is not the first time the 25-year-old rapper has faced legal troubles.

Earlier this year, the High Court granted him bail in a separate case relating to possession of a leopard tooth.

In April, he was also arrested along with others during a narcotics raid, though later released. Vedan, who rose to fame under the banner 'Voice of the Voiceless', gained popularity for his socially conscious rap and contributed lyrics to hit films such as 'Nayattu', 'Karam', and 'Manjummel Boys'.

However, the current allegations have cast a shadow over his burgeoning career.

The High Court’s decision to grant anticipatory bail is seen as a crucial relief for the artist, even as investigations continue in a few other similar cases.

