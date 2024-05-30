Kerala HC grants interim anticipatory bail to director Omar Lulu for alleged rape of actress

Kochi, May 30 Popular upcoming director Omar Lulu, on Thursday, got a huge relief after Kerala High Court granted him interim anticipatory after he was booked by Kerala Police for allegedly raping a young actress.

The Court granted him relief and in case he is arrested, he has to be given bail on a bond of two sureties.

The Court has posted the case for further hearing on June 6.

He shot to fame in the hugely popular romantic comedy film ‘Oru Adaar Love’ released in 2019, and since then, has done a few other films.

Incidentally, the victim had acted in the films of Lulu and according to him, they were good friends and had travelled together. But after a rift in their friendship, they have not had any contact for the past several months.

He also pointed out that she was not included in his latest project.

