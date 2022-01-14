Kerala HC postpones Dileep's anticipatory bail plea till Tuesday

Actor Dileep's anticipatory bail plea has been postponed to Tuesday in a 2017 assault case. Police said he will not be arrested till Tuesday. The court deferred the case saying that it needs to study the details of the fresh revelations against the actor. On Thursday, the crime branch probing the case, had raided the residences of the actor, his brother and a few others in the wake of the fresh disclosures made by Malayalam movie director Balachandra Kumar, a close friend of Dileep.

Last week, the police had registered a fresh case under non-bailable clauses against Dileep, his brother Anoop, his brother-in-law Sooraj and other family members. Dileep had moved the court seeking anticipatory bail. Kumar, who recently fell out with Dileep, had told the police that the actor is in possession of a few clips of the female actor who was sexually assaulted and also pointed out that the actor had threatened to take his 'own' action against a few police officials who was probing the actress abduction case. Incidentally, the visuals which according to Kumar has been seen by Dileep, till now has only been seen by the trial court and hence the fresh revelation by Kumar has landed the actor in deep trouble.

A popular South Indian actor was allegedly abducted and sexually assaulted on February 19, 2017, by a group of men in a moving car near Kochi. They even recorded the act. She was later dropped off at actor-director Lal’s house. She knew the primary perpetrator, a man named Pulsar Suni. A history-sheeter, Suni had worked as a driver for several actors in the industry. She then filed a complaint. Two months later, actor Dileep's name cropped up in the case after a letter allegedly sent by him to Suni surfaced. Dileep and his friend, director Nadirsha, had told a TV channel that they had received a threatening call from a person claiming to be Suni’s acquaintance demanding Rs 1.5 crore to not reveal Dileep’s name in the case. Dileep even blamed the survivor for the sexual assault. He insinuated that she had been friends with Pulsar Suni. Dileep was arrested in July 2017 after an SIT found that he was involved in the crime to exact revenge on the woman. The survivor was among Dileep's then-wife Manju Warrier's friends and had reportedly informed her about his alleged affair with co-star Kavya Madhavan. Dileep and Kavya later got married in 2016.