Kerala High Court allows Dulquer Salmaan to approach customs for luxury car release

Kochi (Kerala) [India], October 7 : On Tuesday, the Kerala High Court ordered actor Dulquer Salmaan to approach the adjudicating authority under the Customs Act, 1962, for the provisional release of his Land Rover Defender, seized by Customs officials as part of 'Operation Numkhor'.

The High Court has directed that customs should make a decision within a week after receiving Dulquer's application seeking the release of the car.

The vehicle was taken into customs custody following a raid at Dulquer's residence, conducted as part of Operation Numkhor, which targets individuals allegedly evading taxes and importing vehicles from Bhutan using fake registrations.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Dulquer has the Tamil and Telugu bilingual film, 'Kaantha' in the pipeline. A teaser of the film was unveiled on the actor's 42nd birthday, focusing on an estranged relationship between a father and son.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor