Kerala Landslide: Allu Arjun Donates ₹25 Lakh to Kerala CM Relief Fund For Wayanad Victims

Actor Allu Arjun has donated ₹25 lakh to the Kerala Chief Minister’s Relief Fund (CMRF) for providing assistance to the victims of the massive landslides that struck Wayanad last week. In a message on ‘X’ on August 4, Mr. Arjun said he was deeply saddened by the landslide in Wayanad, and as Kerala has always given him much love, he wanted to do his bit by donating ₹25 lakh to Kerala CMRF for supporting the rehabilitation work.

Allu Arjun has become the latest celebrity to donate for Wayanad relief work. In the last week, actors Suriya and Vikram, Dulquer Salmaan, Fahadh Faasil, Nazriya, and filmmaker Vignesh Shivan have donated lakhs to the Kerala Chief Minister’s Distress Relief Fund. On Saturday, Mohanlal reached landslide-hit Wayanad in his army uniform, and pledged to donate ₹3 crore for the rehabilitation work of the disaster-hit region.