Kerala rapper Vedan arrested after ganja seized from his flat

Kochi (Kerala) [India], April 29 : Popular Malayalam rapper Hirandas Murali, better known as Vedan, was arrested after nearly six grams of ganja was seized from his apartment near Vyttila in Tripunithura here on Monday, police said.

Circle Inspector AL Yesudas said, "Ganja was found in the flat and Rs 9 lakhs were also recovered. Vedan said that this money was the booking amount for an event. The Forest Department has also started an inquiry into his chain, Leopard teeth have been used in the chain."

Vedan allegedly admitted to using drugs, police said, adding there were a total of 9 people in his flat.

Hirandas Murali, better known by his stage name Vedan, is an Indian rapper and songwriter from Kerala. Vedan first gained prominence in June 2020 with the release of his first music video, titled "Voice of the Voiceless", on YouTube.

