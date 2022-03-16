Kerala Theatre owners ban films of Dulquer Salmaan after 'Salute' opts for OTT release

Superstar Mammootty's son Dulquer Salmaan has found himself in controversy after the OTT announcement of his upcoming cop drama Salute. The Film Exhibitors United Organisation of Kerala (FEUOK) has decided to ban his films. The theatre owners association said they will not co-operate with Dulquer Salman movies. The decision was made after Dulquer Salmaan announced that this upcoming home production film Salute will release on OTT. Salute is backed by Dulquer’s Wayfarer Films and is directed by Rosshan Andrrews. The film stars Dulquer in the lead as well. The film was slated to release on January 15 but was delayed due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

The association has claimed that the production house and the association had a release agrement in place. However, the production house decided to release the film directly on the OTT platform with no discussion made with the association. This move prompted FEUOK to take this drastic step. The association has also decided to not co-operate with movies that star Dulquer Salmaan and films that are produced by him. Dulquer is yet to react to FEUOK’s decision. Dulquer Salmaan announced that his upcoming Malayalam film will skip the theatrical release and premiere directly on SonyLIV on 18 March. The film marks the first collaboration of the actor with Rosshan Andrrews and Bobby-Sanjay. The investigative drama also stars Diana Penty, Manoj K Jayan, Alancier Lopez, Lakshmi Gopalaswami and Saniya Iyappan.