Kerry Washington once stored her breast milk in White House fridge

Los Angeles, Nov 16 Actress Kerry Washington once stored her breast milk in the White House fridge.

The 45-year-old actress, who is married to Nnamdi Asomugha and has daughter, Isabelle, eight and five-year-old son Caleb with him, was visiting the official residence and workplace of the president of the United States for a party celebrating the run of Barack Obama in 2016.

Speaking on 'The Jennifer Hudson Show', she said: "I don't know what time I left. I was nursing at the time and I remember I brought my pump with me just in case. And thank God I did because at 2 a.m., I was like, 'Can somebody show me a little closet where I can go and pump?'. I was not ready to leave that party! So I pumped it in the closet and then put it in the fridge at the White House!"

The former 'American Idol' star, who was also in attendance at the party, quipped to Washington that her baby had got some "special milk" and justified that they had to stay so late because it was the "last hurrah" before Donald Trump took over the position of US leader, reports femalefirst.co.uk.

Earlier this year, the 'Scandal' star explained that being a "girl mom" enabled her to think of women's issues differently and made her want to "do better" for the next generation of females.

She said: "I do think being a 'girl mom,' makes you think about these issues in a different way. They just make me want to do more and better and be there for them.

