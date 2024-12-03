Kerry Washington’s advice to her younger self: Enjoy the journey

Los Angeles, Dec 3 Hollywood star Kerry Washington wished that she had "enjoyed" her fame as she revealed the advice she would give her younger self.

The 47-year-old actress was honoured with a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame in recognition of her career spanning over three decades. She said that she would just advise her younger self to stop getting so "stressed" about her future and just enjoy the journey.

"I would tell her to try to enjoy the journey and to trust that everything's going to be okay in the end,” she told US TV show 'Extra', reports femalefirst.co.uk.

She said that she would get stressed sometimes.

“I think sometimes we get so stressed out about whether life is going to unfold in a way that we want it to, but just to, like, take a deep breath and be grateful for where you are in each moment!" said the Emmy Award-winning star, who gained global recognition with the political drama series 'Scandal'.

She said: "I think this star is all of ours as much as is it is mine, because I know when I stand here and look at this star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame, I know it's only possible because of every director I've ever worked with, every actor I've been able to act across from, every fan who's tuned in or live-tweeted or streamed a show or gone to a movie theater, every single crew member I've been able to work with…”

“We all have made this possible, so I really look at this star and I see so much love and support and generosity from so many," said Washington.

Washington made her feature film debut acting in the drama Our Song. She has since taken roles in diverse films such as Ray , Mr. & Mrs. Smith, The Last King of Scotland, I Think I Love My Wife, Mother and Child, For Colored Girls, and Django Unchained.

