Kesari Chapter 2 Box Office Collection: Akshay Kumar’s Movie Sees Huge Day 9 Growth, Nears Rs 66 Crore

"Kesari Chapter 2" is still doing well at the box office, with day 9 seeing a notable spike in the Akshay Kumar movie's receipts. In nine days, the film made an astounding Rs 57 crore. Sacnilk statistics show that on Saturday, the ninth day after its April 18 release, "Kesari Chapter 2" brought in Rs 7 crore net. This represented a 72.84 percent rise over its earnings of Rs 4.05 crore on Friday. By the end of its second Sunday, Kesari 2 is expected to have earned approximately Rs 66 crore, with its total profits after nine days standing at Rs 57.15 crore.

'Kesari 2' had an average theatre occupancy of 25.22 percent on Saturday, with attendance steadily increasing throughout the day. The occupancy rate was 11.24 percent in the morning and 37.17 percent at night.

Kesari Chapter 2 Collection:

Week 1: Rs 46.1 Cr

Day 8 (2nd Fri): Rs 4.05 Cr

Day 9 (2nd Sat): Rs 7.00 Cr (Early Estimates)

Total - ₹ 57.15 Cr (Approx.)

The spiritual follow-up to Akshay Kumar's 2019 smash hit "Kesari" is "Kesari Chapter 2." This episode, Akshay plays attorney C Sankaran Nair, who opposes the British Empire following the massacre in Jallianwala Bagh. Ananya Panday portrays Dilreet Gill, and R Madhavan plays his courtroom adversary, Neville McKinley. The film, which was directed by Karan Singh Tyagi, also features Alexx O'Nell, Simon Paisley Day, Amit Sial, and Regina Cassandra.

Film trade analyst, Taran Adarsh tweeted, “#KesariChapter2 remains the first choice for moviegoers, despite the arrival of new releases... The second Friday is super-strong – higher than its first Wednesday [ ₹ 3.78 cr] and Thursday [ ₹ 3.60 cr] numbers – boosted by the #BOGO free ticket offer at select centres. All eyes are now on the all-important second weekend [Saturday and Sunday].”

The movie will soon have competition from Rajkumar Gupta's 'Raid 2', which is scheduled for release on May 1 and stars Ajay Devgn, Vaani Kapoor, Riteish Deshmukh, and Saurabh Shukla.