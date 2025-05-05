Kesari Chapter 2 Day 17 Report: Akshay Kumar’s Film Maintains Steady Pace at the Box Office

Akshay Kumar's Kesari Chapter 2 is doing good on box office and staying strong on box office as it enters the third week. The film is based on Jallianwala bag incident is a sequel to the actor's 2019 hit Kesari. As per the reports the film has now entered the Rs 80 crore-club. Kesari Chapter 2 minted Rs 2.35 crore at the ticket window on 17th day, reported Sacnilk. With this, the movie's total box office collection now stands at Rs 80.20 crore.

The historical courtroom drama witnessed an occupancy rate of 35.45 percent in the Hindi market, added the report On its third Sunday. "Kesari Chapter 2" saw its highest audience occupancy during evening shows (49.70%), followed by afternoon screenings (40.43%). Night and morning shows registered 35.19% and 16.48% occupancy, respectively. Directed by Karan Singh Tyagi, "Kesari Chapter 2" depicts the events following the Jallianwala Bagh massacre of April 13, 1919. Akshay Kumar stars as barrister C Shankaran Nair, who fights the British Empire to seek justice for the victims.

The film is inspired by Raghu and Pushpa Palat's book, "The Case That Shook The Empire."Ananya Panday and R Madhavan co-star as lawyers, with Regina Cassandra, Simon Paisley Day, and Alexx O'Nell also featuring in the cast.Tyagi recently commended Kumar, Madhavan, and Panday for their performances. He noted that Kumar understood the film's purpose: to honor the victims of Jallianwala Bagh and to highlight the largely unknown story of Sankaran Nair.Dharma Productions, Leo Media Collective, and Cape Of Good Films produced "Kesari Chapter 2."