Kesari Chapter 2 OTT Release: When and Where to Watch Akshay Kumar, Ananya Panday's Hit Court Room Drama Film Online

After box office success Akshay Kumar, Ananya Pandey and R Madhvan starrer film Kesari: Chapter 2 will be soon streaming on online platform. The film is based on Jallianwala bagh Massacre which, directly touched audience heart. The movie was released on April 18, 2025. The movie is now all set to stream digitally in June 2025. It promises viewers history, drama, and a sense of patriotism in one powerful package.

As per FPJ reports Kesari Chapter 2 which is based on the true story of lawyer C. Sankaran Nair's defamation case against Michael O'Dwyer after the Jallianwala Bagh massacre, is reportedly set to release on Jio-Hotstar on June 13, 2025. However their is no official announcement made by makers. Inspired by "The Case That Shook The Empire," the film depicts Nair's courageous legal battle against the British Empire, seeking justice and truth for the massacre's victims.

Also Read: Aamir Khan’s Sitaare Zameen Par Receives Praise From Sudha Murty Ahead of Its Grand Theatrical Release: “This Movie Can Bring A Lot of Change”

Meanwhile talking about the box office collection film, featuring Akshay Kumar, R. Madhavan, and Ananya Panday, earned around Rs 145 crore worldwide. This includes approximately Rs 91 crore net in India and over $4 million (about Rs 33 crore) from international markets. The film did well in Canada and Australia, likely due to the large Punjabi population and the popularity of the first Kesari movie (2019). However, it performed less strongly in the US.