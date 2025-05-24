Kesari Veer: Sooraj Pancholi Starrer Epic War Saga About Somnath Temple Makes a Grand Release in Theatres

Sooraj Pancholi starrer historical war saga 'Kesari Veer' has finally hit the theatres. The story revolves around the battle fought by unsung warriors to save the Somnath temple from invading forces, and it makes a must-watch in theatres if you're a movie buff or an avid enthusiast about war drama, history, and Dharma!

In a first, Sooraj Pancholi has stepped into the shoes of an unsung warrior, Hamirji Gohil, a zone where he has never stepped before. From pulling off action sequences to acing his dialogues and emoting through expressions, Sooraj Pancholi leaves no stone unturned to make a promising return to the silver screens. Besides this, the actor has also shattered the image of a loverboy by playing a warrior and creating a striking tangent in his acting curve.

As the film has released today, the audiences are in for a cinematic spectacle like no other. While Sooraj Pancholi maintains his screen presence, he is joined by Suniel Shetty, Vivek Oberoi, Akanksha Sharma, and others - only to deliver a story that is compelling, engaging, and from the pages of India's history! From the film's songs to the epic trailer, Sooraj ensured to serve a believable performance, without making it seem manufactured, forced or in the face.

Recently, the film's special screening was held for the celebrities and it emerged as a star-studded affair. Renowned actors like Jackie Shroff, Sharad Kelkar, Tiger Shroff and Sooraj Pancholi's parents graced the special screening and expressed their admiration towards the film, setting tone for the audience to witness this epic historical saga on the big screens.

Kesari Veer is directed by Prince Dhiman and produced by Kanu Chauhan under the Chauhan Studios banner. A Panorama Studios worldwide release, the film is set to captivate audiences globally on May 23.