'Kesari Veer': Suniel Shetty praises Sooraj Pancholi, calls him the lead hero

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], May 1 : The much-awaited period drama 'Kesari Veer' is set to hit theatres on May 16, and the film's cast is busy promoting it.

Suniel Shetty, who plays a crucial role in the film, praised his co-star Sooraj Pancholi for his performance and also discussed casting him in the movie.

While speaking to ANI, the actor said, "Whenever I take up a project, I know who the hero and heroine are, and who will carry the film. In this film, I am just one of the characters, but the lead is Sooraj, and it will remain that way. Initially, there were fears about what would happen, especially about how the toxic world of social media would react to Sooraj's casting. But then we thought who are these toxic people anyway?"

He added, "So we removed those thoughts from our minds. It doesn't matter to us anymore. And now, when I see the film, I can say Sooraj is wonderful in it."

While speaking on the concept of the film, Pancholi explained, "Kesari Veer is a true story about our Hindu warriors. It tells the tale of how our warriors protected the Somnath temple and stood up for our Hindu brothers and sisters. This film is about unity, about being brave from within. It's a story about standing up for what is right, and it's a very special film."

Akanksha Sharma, who is making her Bollywood debut with the film, called it a dream come true. "It is a huge blessing for me to work with Suniel sir and Sooraj in my very first film. I never imagined I would get to be part of such an important film at the start of my career."

The film also stars Vivek Oberoi and is directed by Prince Dhiman. It is produced by veteran filmmaker Kanu Chauhan.

The release of Kesari Veer was earlier scheduled for March 14 but will now arrive in theatres on May 16.

