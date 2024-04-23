Kevin Bacon shares stunning photo with wife Kyra Sedgwick, says, "Mother Earth really is a beautiful place"

Washington [US], April 23 : Actor Kevin Bacon uploaded photos of himself and his wife Kyra Sedgwick's outdoor excursions throughout the years, including romantic shots of the couple hiking and going to the beach together, reported People.

He began his Instagram post with a beautiful shot of himself and Sedgwick sitting side by side on the sand, both wearing huge hats to hide their faces from the sun. He also uploaded an adorable photo of the two on what seemed to be a walk. The actor threw his arm around his wife's waist, and she grabbed onto him as they smiled for the camera in front of a tiny stream.

In another picture, the couple could be seen posing while sitting together on a dock.

Bacon also uploaded separate photos of his wife, including one where she posed in front of a giant green tree surrounded by rocks and another where she stood in front of a lake as the sun set behind the mountains in the backdrop.

"Mother Earth really is a beautiful place. Let's not take it for granted," Bacon captioned the post. "Happy @EarthDay, everyone."

Sedgwick and Bacon celebrated their 35th wedding anniversary back in September 2023. To mark the occasion, the Leave the World Behind actor shared a throwback photo of the pair cuddling up on a chair.

"35 years feels like a heartbeat. #Anniversary," the actor wrote in the caption.

According to People, she also commented on the viral TikTok she and Bacon made in March showing them each wearing matching a white tank top and blue jeans. The couple joked in the video they were beginning to look similar after more than three decades of marriage.

"I don't think we look alike I literally was wearing his tank top and jeans, which is a little scary that I can fit into his tank top and jeans, but never mind," Sedgwick teased.

The pair, who met on the set of the 1987 movie Lemon Sky, are next set to share the screen together in the upcoming film Connescence, reported People.

