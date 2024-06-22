Kevin Costner confirms exit from 'Yellowstone' ahead of season finale

Washington [US], June 22 : Following Paramount Network's announcement of the premiere date for the final episodes of 'Yellowstone', Kevin Costner has put an end to all speculations regarding his return to the hit series.

In a heartfelt video shared on social media, Costner confirmed that he will not be reprising his role in Season 5B or beyond.

"An update for you guys. I'll see you at the movies," Costner began in his Instagram post, addressing his decision.

"I want to reach out and let you know that after this long year and a half of working on Horizon and doing all the things that's required, and thinking about Yellowstone, that beloved series that I love, that I know you love, I just realized that I'm not going to be able to continue Season 5B or into the future," he conveyed in the video.

"It was something that really changed me. I loved it. And I know you loved it. And I just wanted to let you know that I won't be returning and I love the relationship we've been able to develop and I'll see you at the movies," he added.

Paramount Network had earlier revealed that the second half of the fifth and final season of Taylor Sheridan's Yellowstone will premiere on Sunday, November 10 at 8 pm ET/PT.

The network's announcement did not confirm whether Costner's character, John Dutton, would appear in these concluding episodes, prompting fans to seek clarification from recent interviews with Costner regarding his potential involvement.

In recent media interactions, Costner expressed disappointment over the narrative surrounding his absence, particularly regarding scheduling conflicts related to his work on Horizon: An American Saga.

"I read all the stories. I was disappointed that nobody on their side... ever stepped up to defend what it was I actually did for them. There came a moment where I thought, 'Wow, when is somebody going to say something about what I have done versus what I haven't done?'" he lamented in an interview with People magazine.

Despite his departure, Costner hinted at the possibility of returning to conclude the Yellowstone saga under specific conditions. "I've always felt that... It might be an interesting moment to come back and finish the mythology of this modern-day family," he remarked in the interview, emphasizing his openness to revisiting the role if the circumstances align with his vision.

Earlier remarks made by Costner in a chat show interview obtained by People magazine indicated his willingness to continue with Yellowstone under favourable terms. "Number one, I did it for five years, OK, and I want to work more than once a year. We lost an entire year at one point and I thought, 'Well that can't ever happen again.' It was well over a year."

In a prior conversation with Deadline, Costner detailed contractual negotiations and the complexities that ultimately led to his departure from the series.

He reaffirmed his commitment to the truth of his agreements but acknowledged the challenges posed by scheduling conflicts and evolving production plans.

Paramount Network's decision to reshape 'Yellowstone's future and explore franchise extensions, including potential involvement from Matthew McConaughey, followed reported disagreements over Costner's filming schedule and the series' creative direction.

The network expressed optimism about ongoing franchise developments under Taylor Sheridan's guidance while refraining from disclosing further details about the spinoff or the number of episodes fans can anticipate for 'Yellowstone's conclusion.

