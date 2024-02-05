Kevin Feige flaunts his cap with 'Deadpool 3' logo, fans react

Washington DC [US], February 5 : Marvel Studios president Kevin Feige has opted for a unique promotional strategy for the upcoming movie 'Deadpool 3'. Feige recently attended an award function where he sported a cap with the 'Deadpool 3' logo.

This design features Deadpool and Wolverine's masked faces, separated equally by their signature colours. Ryan Reynolds will be seen as Deadpool and Hugh Jackman as Wolverine.

After the pictures went viral on social media, fans went gaga over his cap and took no time to comment.

One of them wrote on X, "that is actually really cool."

Another mentioned, "I literally can't wait..."

While the other mentioned, "Areeeyy Jabarjastttt."

Marvel Cinematic Universe fans who have been eagerly awaiting the Ryan Reynolds-Hugh Jackman starrer 'Deadpool 3' might be in for some good news as filmmaker Matthew Vaughn promises a "jolt" that could save the now struggling film franchise back to life, according to Deadline.

Vaughn, who previously directed X-Men: First Class from the superhero series, revealed that he was privy to snippets from the upcoming film directed by Shawn Levy, which he said was "unbelievable."

The US-based Deadline media outlet reported that while promoting his latest directorial 'Argylle' starring Henry Cavill, the filmmaker made an appearance on BroBible's Post-Credit podcast, where he talked about the Reynolds-Jackman starrer.

"The few snippets that I know about Deadpool vs. Wolverineor Wolverine vs. Deadpool, I'm sure that argument between Ryan and Hugh is happening as we speakare unbelievable," he said.

"That's going to be the jolt... the Marvel universe is about to have a jolt of them and it's going to bring that body back to life... I think Ryan Reynolds and Hugh Jackman are about to save the whole Marvel universe," Deadline cited Vaughn.

'Deadpool 3' is set to hit theaters on July 26 this year.

The production of 'Deadpool 3' was halted due to the SAG-AFTRA strike.

Jackman joined the 'Deadpool' franchise after portraying the adamantium-clawed mutant in nine films from 2000 to 2017, spanning from 'X-Men' to 'Logan'.

The 'Deadpool' films have been great commercial successes, and they are the highest-earning 'X-Men' titles of all time, grossing more than USD 780 million at the global box office.

