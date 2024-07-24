Kevin Feige says 'Deadpool & Wolverine' is just beginning' of 'more mutants coming' to MCU

Washington [US], July 24 : Kevin Feige, president of Marvel Studios, hinted that 'Deadpool & Wolverine' is just the beginning for mutants in the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU), according to Deadline.

At the world premiere of the Marvel Studios film, Feige told Marvel Live, "It's just the beginning. I've said that mutants are coming, and it all starts with this movie. I can't wait for people to see what [Deadpool & Wolverine] has in store and know that this is the beginning of mutants finally, finally arriving into the MCU."

Since Disney acquired 20th Century Fox, which held the film rights for X-Men characters, mutants are now part of the MCU. Over the past five years, references to mutants have appeared in films like 'Black Panther: Wakanda Forever' and 'The Marvels.'

Feige, who was an associate producer for the first X-Men movie in 2000, called the release of 'Deadpool & Wolverine' a full-circle moment.

"I was there for [X-Men] a quarter century ago," Feige said.

"That's pretty remarkable. I had thought that that part of my film career was behind me. Those first few X-Men movies are really important to me and started me on this journey. But when we started Marvel Studios, we didn't have the rights. I thought I would just be a fan watching them. And now here, at the premiere with Hugh [Jackman, who plays Wolverine], it's remarkable," he said.

'Deadpool & Wolverine' opens in theatres on July 26, starring Ryan Reynolds and Hugh Jackman in the title roles. The film also features Emma Corrin as Cassandra Nova and Matthew Macfadyen as Paradox.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor