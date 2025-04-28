Kevin Hart's India tour postponed in solidarity with Pahalgam terror attack victims

New Delhi [India], April 28 : Following the tragic terror attack in Jammu and Kashmir's Pahalgam, which claimed the lives of 26 people, comedian and actor Kevin Hart has cancelled his Delhi leg of his 'Acting My Age' tour, initially scheduled for April 30.

"Due to the recent tragic events, Kevin Hart's Delhi show will be rescheduled. While we were looking forward to gathering with all of you, we believe it's important to pause and stand in solidarity with those affected," organisers District by Zomato said on Sunday.

The decision comes as part of an effort to honour those affected by the tragedy and show solidarity during this sombre time.

The comedian, who was set to perform at the Indira Gandhi Arena in Delhi, has called for a pause in his tour, ensuring his fans understand that this is a necessary step.

While the Delhi show will no longer take place as planned, the organisers have assured fans that they are working closely with Kevin Hart's team to reschedule the event.

They have not ruled out a future performance and are in discussions to finalize new dates.

All ticket holders will receive full refunds, and the amount will automatically be refunded.

The planned performance was set to begin at 7:30 pm and run for two and a half hours. Kevin Hart, known for his observational and self-deprecating humour, had been expected to bring his unique brand of comedy to his Indian audience for the first time as part of his world tour.

The actor's most recent project was the Apple TV docuseries Number One on the Call Sheet, which continues to showcase his diverse talent.

The tragic attack in Jammu and Kashmir's Pahalgam, which took place on April 22, 2025, is one of the deadliest in the region since the 2019 Pulwama strike. India has taken strong measures against Pakistan for its alleged support of cross-border terrorism following this devastating incident.

