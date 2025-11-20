Kevin Jonas doesn’t want to be part of ‘Dancing with the Stars’

Los Angeles, Nov 20 Singer-songwriter Kevin Jonas of Jonas Brothers, is a "huge fan" of ‘Dancing with the Stars’, but he refrains from being a part of the show.

The singer-songwriter rejected offers to join the show. The 38-year-old singer has watched the hit TV show for years, and he's been offered the opportunity to compete on the series numerous times but Kevin has always resisted the temptation, reports ‘Female First UK’.

During an interview with InStyle, Nick Jonas asked his sibling, "They’ve asked you pretty much every season for the last 20 years I think. Is that the deal?”.

Kevin, who stars in the Jonas Brothers alongside Nick and Joe Jonas, then replied, "For a long time, yeah. "I have said no. It’s just not for me. But thank you so much. I’m a huge fan”.

As per ‘Female First UK’, despite this, Kevin confirmed that he's been keeping a close eye on the ongoing season of the show.

The singer said "I will say, we watch the show. It’s very fun. I feel like it’s really back. Dancing With the Stars is fully back”.

Earlier this year, Nick claimed that his family became "closer" after his dad suffered a cancer scare. Kevin Jonas Sr was diagnosed with colon cancer back in 2017 and he's been in remission since 2018, but Nick believes that the worrying health scare actually served to unite his family.

The singer, who is married to actress Priyanka Chopra, told ‘People’ magazine, "(The) more emotionally challenging periods really test your endurance. But (our dad) was just such a champion and so brave through our whole process”.

“It (was) with such thoughtfulness that I think it helped all of us a lot and provided us with the encouragement we needed when in fact we were just trying to support him. Everyone has their own experience too in life's challenging moments and I'm so grateful that we have gotten to the other side of that and become closer as a family and stronger”, he added.

