Kevin Jonas opens up about seeing therapist to navigate 'jarring' highs and lows of his career

Washington [US], May 26 : American musician and actor Kevin Jonas recently opened up about the emotional toll that an international tour can take on musicians, especially after the high of constant action.

In an interview with People, the 37-year-old singer discussed how the ups and downs of tour life can be hard to deal with. After performing over 130 shows on their latest tour, Kevin said the sudden stop once it ended left him feeling drained and unsettled.

"All the depression, the blues, it's real, especially after a tour. After our last tour, we did over 100-something shows it was too many and we ended in Europe. I got on my plane to come home after I believe 130 shows or so, and my flight was terribly delayed, which is never fun," he said.

Kevin also described how the long and exhausting journey back home from Europe left him feeling overwhelmed.

"I took the first flight out from Poland to go through Munich to get home, and it was delayed for like seven hours. Then they made a random stop in Nova Scotia. So it literally took me an extra 18 hours to get home, and I was already fatigued and burnt out by the time I arrived," he explained. "My wife was like, 'Something's wrong with you, are you okay?' I actually had to start talking to a therapist about it, how to process the highs and the lows. It's so jarring."

According to People, the Jonas Brothers wrapped their "THE TOUR" last October in Poland. The experience, while exciting, left Kevin dealing with emotional exhaustion. He admitted that touring and performing regularly can be hard on mental health, even if the shows are successful.

He also spoke about his brother Nick Jonas, who is currently acting in the Broadway musical The Last Five Years. The show, which explores a relationship from start to end, can be emotionally heavy. Kevin said Nick often brings that emotion home with him.

"[Nick] really has to live in this, and I think he takes it home with him too, which is really hard if you know the show. It's emotional," Kevin shared.

"Well, [Nick] leaves this theater, I think, every single night in a way, like, depressed, and coming off of this emotional rollercoaster. So, it's a lot to bear, and it's hard to take that with you."

Looking ahead, the Jonas Brothers are set to return to touring in August 2025 for their "JONAS20" tour, once Nick Jonas wraps his Broadway run.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor