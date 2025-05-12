Kevin Spacey joins action thriller 'The Awakening' cast

Washington DC [US], May 12 : Oscar winner Kevin Spacey has joined the cast of the upcoming conspiracy action-thriller 'The Awakening,' reported Variety. The movie is directed by Matt Routledge.

Announced last year, the film stars Peter Stormare, Alice Eve, Steve Berkoff, Julian Glover, Matt Hookings and former World's Strongest Man Eddie Hall.

The movie will be launched by Pia Patatian's Cloud9 worldwide at Cannes 2025.

According to Variety, the film follows Jason (Tinto) and Rebecca (Eve) as they uncover a conspiracy to control the world. Their investigation leads them into a maze of secrets, making their quest to expose the truth a thrilling race against time.

The film is being produced by Camelot Films, which also financed the movie alongside Tinto.

The movie is currently in the post-production stage. The screenplay of the film is co-written by Tinto, Routledge and Matt Hookings, reported Variety.

This upcoming movie appears to be another rebound for the actor after he was acquitted of sexual charges in 2023, reported Variety.

Oscar-winning actor Kevin Spacey has been found not guilty of all charges following a four-week trial in London on allegations of sexual assault, as per CNN.

The jury at Southwark Crown Court found the 64-year-old Hollywood star not guilty of two counts of other serious sexual offences and seven counts of sexual assault.

He was in tears when the verdict was announced.

The allegations concerned Spacey's tenure as artistic director of the Old Vic theatre in the British capital from 2004 to 2013. He pleaded not guilty to all of the charges. After deliberation over three days, Spacey was found not guilty.

Since he was acquitted of all nine sexual offence charges in a U.K. criminal trial in 2023, Spacey has added a few mostly European credits to his name, including 'Control' and 'Peter Five Eight', reported Variety.

