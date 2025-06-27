Kevin Spacey says he won't collaborate with those in Hollywood, who were quick to judge him

Los Angeles, June 27 Hollywood actor Kevin Spacey has spoken about the impact of his controversies on his career. The two-time Academy Award winner, 65, took part in an onstage interview at the Italian Global Series Festival (IGSF) in Rimini, Italy.

The actor stated that he was “incredibly excited about going back to work in a substantial way”, reports ‘People’ magazine.

According to Deadline, the actor also reflected on the impact that his past legal troubles have had on his career.

In 2017, Spacey was fired from the Netflix series ‘House of Cards’ when he was accused of sexual misconduct; Spacey denied the claims.

As per ‘People’, the actor was cleared of sexual abuse charges in 2022 in New York, as well as sexual assault claims brought forth in a 2023 London case.

“These experiences have allowed me to stop, assess, reassess and listen, and be very grateful for the work I’m able to do both on screen and off screen”, Spacey told IGSF Artistic Director Marco Spagnoli during the interview.

As per Deadline, he also noted the support he’s received in the midst of his legal troubles. Spacey said, “I’m filled with gratitude for those in my industry who stood by me, those individuals who were willing to wait for an outcome in the courts before they decided how they felt about me”.

He added, “Those people have my trust, and I will do everything I can to maintain their trust for the rest of my life”.

Several Hollywood stars have spoken out in support of Spacey returning to the movie business, including Sharon Stone, Liam Neeson and Brian Cox.

Spacey also addressed those in Hollywood "who rushed to judgment and decided I was guilty, and treated me accordingly”.

"They have my forgiveness, but I am not seeking them out to collaborate”, the actor added.

