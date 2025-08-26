Kevin Williamson's crime drama series 'The Waterfront' cancelled after season 1

Los Angeles [US], August 26 : A full stop has been put to Kevin Williamson's crime drama series 'The Waterfront'.

As per Deadline, Netflix will not be proceeding with a second season of 'The Waterfront'.

Williamson has reportedly told the cast about the streamer's decision, and crew members also have been informed that there would be no Season 2.

The news, which comes about two months after The Waterfront's June 19 release, is surprising because the twisted tale about North Carolina's influential Buckley family did solid business, spending five weeks in Netflix's global Top 10 for English-language series, including a rare three-peat at No.1, peaking at 11.6M views for its first full week of release.

The Waterfront did significantly better than the two other dramas Netflix has canceled so far this year after one season, Pulse and The Residence, which both spent four weeks in the Top 10, peaking at No. 3 with 8.5M views and No. 2 with 8.8M views, respectively, as per Deadline.

The Waterfront - featuring Holt McCallany, Jake Weary, Melissa Benoist, and Maria Bellois a character-focused family drama.

They are among the string of new Netflix scripted series to get a second season over the past eight months, along with the Warner Bros. TV-produced Untamed and Running Point, 20th Television's Nobody Wants This as well as Dept. Q, Beauty In Black, Ransom Canyon, Forever, North of North, The Vince Staples Show, the animated Devil May Cry and Canadian entries Bet and Geek Girl. Overall, Netflix has renewed almost 20 scripted shows over that period.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor