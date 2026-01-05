Key schedule of Sharwanand-starrer 'Bhogi' begins in set erected in Hyderabad

Hyderabad, Jan 5 The unit of director Sampath Nandi's explosive action drama, 'Bhogi', featuring actor Sharwanand in the lead, has now begun a key shooting schedule at a specially erected set here in the city.

Sources close to the unit of the film say that key talkie portions are to be shot during this schedule.

The sources say that the story is set against the rugged backdrop of the North Telangana-Maharashtra border during the late 1960s. The film, they add, will plunge viewers into a raw, violent world where power is everything and survival is soaked in blood. The story unfolds in a rural setting recreated with painstaking detail to reflect the texture and tone of that era — bringing to life a brutal time rarely depicted on Indian screens.

The film has triggered huge expectations ever since the makers first announced the project.

Taking to his timeline on X, director Sampath Nandi, had, last year released a video clip titled 'First Spark'. While releasing the video clip, he had written, " Every drop of blood has a reason. Every fest carries a purpose. And #SharwaSampathBloodFest has a BLOODY name etched into it – #BHOGI! #Sharwa38 First Spark out now. SHOOT STARTS TODAY. Charming star @ImSharwanand @anupamahere @DimpleHayathi @KKRadhamohan @KirankumarMann4 @SriSathyaSaiArt #CharmingStar38"

The first spark video clip gave one the impression that the film would be high on violence and action. In the video, there was a clip in which a hand was shown writing the phrase, 'A blood fest'. There were also visuals of a machete being made.

The film features two heroines -- Anupama Parameswaran and Dimple Hayathi. Sources in the know have said that while Anupama will play the film's leading lady, Dimple Hayathi will have a pivotal role to play in the film.

Sharwanand is stepping into uncharted territory with this film as it happens to be his first-ever pan-India film. He is teaming up with director Sampath Nandi, known for having delivered blockbusters before.

The film is being produced by KK Radhamohan under the Sri Sathya Sai Arts banner and presented by Lakshmi Radhamohan. The film, which is being made on a lavish scale, boasts of a top-notch technical team.

From top-tier production design by Kiran Kumar Manne, to powerful visuals by ace cinematographer Soundar Rajan S, and a riveting score by Bheems Ceciroleo, the film looks to hit the bull's eye on every technical front.

The makers have plans to release the film in Telugu, Tamil, Kannada, Malayalam, and Hindi.

