'KGF 2' shatters record, becomes 3rd highest-grossing Hindi film after 'Baahubali 2', 'Dangal'

Mumbai, April 28 Since its release, 'KGF: Chapter 2' has taken over the box office. The Yash-starrer has now become the third highest grossing Hindi film after 'Baahubali 2' and 'Dangal' starring Aamir Khan.

According to boxofficecollection.in, 'Baahubali 2' starring Prabhas minted Rs 510.99 crore in Hindi while 'Dangal' collected Rs 387.38 crore in its lifetime at the box office.

'KGF: Chapter 2' claimed the highest opening day, opening weekend and opening week for any film in the Hindi belt and became the fastest film to reach the Rs 250 crore benchmark.

According to trade analyst Taran Adarsh, the Yash-starrer action entertainer has crossed the earnings of Salman Khan's 'Tiger Zinda Hai', Aamir Khan's 'PK' and 'Sanju' featuring Ranbir Kapoor.

Adarsh tweeted: "#KGF2 crosses #TigerZindaHai, #PK and #Sanju *lifetime biz*... NOW, 3RD HIGHEST GROSSING *HINDI* FILM... (Week 2) Fri 11.56 cr, Sat 18.25 cr, Sun 22.68 cr, Mon 8.28 cr, Tue 7.48 cr, Wed 6.25 cr. Total: ? 343.13 cr. #India biz. #Hindi."

The lifetime earnings of 'Tiger Zinda Hai' is Rs 339.16 crore, 'PK' has made Rs 340.80 crore and 'Sanju' raked in Rs

342.53 crore.

'KGF: Chapter 2' released in April 14 in Hindi, Kannada, Malayalam, Tamil and Telugu. It also stars Sanjay Dutt, Raveena Tandon, Srinidhi Shetty, Prakash Raj and Rao Ramesh among many others.

