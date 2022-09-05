'KGF' makers release stunning trailer of 'Kantara'

Chennai, Sep 5 The makers of 'KGF' and 'Salaar' on Monday released the trailer of their upcoming movie, 'Kantara'.

The trailer of the film, which features actor Rishab Shetty in the lead, gives away the fact that the story revolves around sandalwood smuggling. Set against a rural backdrop, the trailer gives the impression that the film will be an intense and exciting drama.

The background music of 'Kantara' meticulously brings together a tale of myths, legends and superstition.

Rishab Shetty, who sports a thick moustache and beard, looks menacing and makes a solid impression in just a few seconds. The trailer begins with the story of a king who gives a piece of a land to tribesmen. The great duel and the drama begin when a group of police officers threaten the village. The general belief is that a deadly curse can be unleashed when the village is harmed.

Shot across rugged landscapes and the hinterland of coastal Karnataka, the story speaks of sacred customs and traditions, hidden treasures and generational secrets. It also has an element of local sports and folklore involved in it.

The trailer shows how mythical and super natural elements can come together to create fear in people's minds.

The trailer raises hopes of the film having some spectacular action sequences.

'Kantara' may well turn out to be another stunner from Hombale Films, the makers of 'KGF'.

The trailer for the movie looks rock solid and intrigues the viewers with its beautiful blend of background score that keeps the audience hooked right till the very end.

'Kantara' has been directed by Rishabh Shetty himself. Sapthamy Gowda, who plays the female lead, appears to be a fiesty character in the film. The film also stars Kishore, Pramod Shetty and Achyuth Kumar in the lead roles and is produced by Vijay Kiragandur under the Hombale Films banner.

Music for the film is by B Ajaneesh Loknath and cinematography is by Arvind S Kashyap. The movie is slated to release on September 30.

