'KGF' star Yash arrives in Mumbai for Anant Ambani-Radhika Merchant wedding (Watch Video)

As the city buzzes with anticipation, high-profile celebrities from around the world have started arriving in Mumbai for the wedding celebrations of Reliance Chairman Mukesh Ambani's youngest son, Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant, today at the Jio World Convention Centre. Superstar Yash, renowned for his role in the blockbuster 'KGF', was seen arriving at a private airport in Mumbai, exuding his trademark style ahead of the grand event.

The actor's presence adds to the star-studded guest list expected to grace the Anant-Radhika wedding. 'Calm Down' sensation Rema made a stylish entrance at Mumbai airport, dressed in an all-black ensemble that caught the attention of paparazzi awaiting his arrival. His participation in the celebrations underscores the international allure of the event. Wrestling icon John Cena touched down at the private Kalina airport, joining the ranks of celebrities converging in Mumbai for the much-awaited union of Anant and Radhika.

Business magnate Sunil Bharti Mittal, Founder and Chairman of Bharti Enterprises, also arrived in Mumbai, emphasizing the event's significance across business and social circles. Earlier in the day, cricket legend Sachin Tendulkar arrived with his family, setting the tone for the influx of dignitaries attending the extravagant affair. Mumbai's night sky witnessed the arrival of Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan, who made a stylish entry despite the late hour, using an umbrella to maintain privacy as he navigated through the airport.

Global sensations Kim Kardashian and Khloe Kardashian made a glamorous appearance at the Kalina airport, captivating onlookers with their elegant airport attire. Kim, dressed in a nude dress and dark sunglasses, greeted the paparazzi before heading towards her waiting vehicle. Power couple Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas also landed in Mumbai ahead of the festivities, adding their star power to the guest list for the Ambani-Merchant wedding. The wedding celebrations commenced earlier with a vibrant Sangeet ceremony on July 5, featuring performances by global pop sensation Justin Bieber among other celebrities. The event set the stage for what promises to be a series of unforgettable moments during the weekend-long celebrations.

The pre-wedding festivities of Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant were earlier hosted in Jamnagar. The wedding ceremonies are set to continue with the 'Shubh Aashirwad' on July 13, followed by the Mangal Utsav or wedding reception on July 14.