'Khamma Ghani' song from Rajveer Deol, Paloma Dhillon's 'Dono' unveiled

Mumbai (Maharashtra)[India], September 28 : Ahead of the release of Rajveer Deol and Paloma Dhillon's film 'Dono', the makers treated fans to a new song 'Khamma Ghani'.

Shreya Ghoshal and Shivam Mahadevan have lent their voice to the track. Shankar-Ehsaan-Loy have composed it, while the lyrics are penned by Irshad Kamil.

Vijay Ganguly has choreographed the song. The song was launched by the team at a college in Jaipur.

Rajveer is Sunnny Deol's son while Paloma is Poonam Dhillon's daughter. Dono marks the acting debut of both Rajveer and Paloma.

Recently, Paloma toldabout how her parents reacted after she he bagged the female lead in ‘Dono’.

“Our parents (Sunny Deol and Poonam Dhillon ) have done three films together. And all of them are super cute and I felt like they were amazing to watch on screen. When my parents found out that I am doing this film, they were happy for me and very excited... it meant a lot," she said.

Dono is directed by Sooraj Barjatya's son Avnish. The film will be released in theatres on October 5.

"Dono' is set against the backdrop of a lavish destination wedding, Dev (Rajveer) – friend of the dulhan, meets Meghna (Paloma) – a friend of the dulha. Amidst the festivities of a big fat Indian wedding, a heart-warming journey commences between two strangers who have one destination," read the film's description.

