'Khatron Ke Khiladi 10' fame Smriti Kalra talks about her role in ‘DarranChhoo’

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], October 1 : Actor Smriti Kalra, who is known for her work in TV shows including ‘Suvreen Guggal’, ‘Karol Bagh’, ‘Dil Sambhal Jaa Zara’, is all set to be seen alongside actor Karan Patel in ‘DarranChhoo’.

While talking about the title of the film, she said, “You might wonder what this title ‘DarranChhoo’ is. Let me divide my film’s name into three parts: 'Darr-Run -Choo, Toh dar se kaho bhage, aur choo mantar hojaye’. And this is what the film is about- facing your fears and once you do, your fear just vanishes.“

The actor, who made her Bollywood debut with 'Cash' further shared, “This philosophy is what I follow in my life and hence I agreed to be a part of this project so that I can reach out to one and all with this message in a relatable, light, non-preachy way. ‘DarranChhoo’ is a family entertainer with a message we all need to hear. We shot extensively in Bhopal, so you’ll get to see a lot of Bhopal in this film”.

She further shared on how she prepared for the role and said, “I had a blast playing the female lead Dolly. Our director gave me a free hand to build the character, what more can an actor ask for? So Dolly is a spirited girl from the city of Bhopal who loves to emulate Bollywood actresses. She is a middle-class girl with dreams and aspirations akin to those of cosmopolitan city girls.

“To prepare for this role, I closely observed and interacted with girls who I recognised as being similar to Dolly, and I incorporated those characteristics while bringing Dolly to life in front of the camera."

"She's fed up with her middle-class lover, who promised her huge things but couldn't keep them. So bringing out her sadness, her thwarted dreams, and her pushing her boyfriend to do more for him while maintaining her innocence and cuteness was what I enjoyed playing the most. She's astute but wouldn't hurt a fly,” she added.

